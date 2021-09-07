Venezuela political rivals narrow differences at talks

Mexico City

07 September 2021 23:03 IST

Venezuela’s government and opposition on Monday found common ground on two fronts, including the country’s pandemic response, in a tentative step towards ending a long-standing political crisis.

The signing of two “partial agreements” came after representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and Opposition leader Juan Guaido held four days of talks in Mexico City mediated by Norway.

They agreed to meet again on September 24 to 27, with the key issues of elections and sanctions still to be resolved. The accords involve social protection — including dealing with the coronavirus — and Venezuela’s stance on a disputed border area controlled by Guyana.

Advertising

Advertising

Fighting the pandemic

“The parties agreed to establish mechanisms for restoring and obtaining resources to meet the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those from multilateral organizations,” a joint statement said.

That includes drawing on funds from the International Monetary Fund, head government negotiator Jorge Rodriguez said.