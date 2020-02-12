Venezuela opposition leader returns home

Opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela on Tuesday after an international support-building tour and called on the people in the crisis-wracked nation to keep pushing back against President Nicolas Maduro.
Mr. Guaido — who had defied a travel ban to visit Colombia, the U.S., Canada and several European nations — was greeted by a throng of cheering supporters in Caracas.
“We’re in Caracas now. I bring back with me the commitment of the free world, ready to help us regain democracy and freedom,” Mr. Guaido wrote on Twitter, before tweeting a picture of himself at passport control that was captioned “HOME.”
Shortly before his arrival, fighting broke out between his followers — including several lawmakers — and Mr. Maduro’s supporters.
“Guaido, fascist!” shouted employees of the state-run airline Conviasa.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.