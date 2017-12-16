Venezuela, Opposition conduct fresh talks

Venezuela’s government and Opposition concluded a new round of talks on Friday in an effort to bridge deep and entrenched differences to find a way to end the dire political and economic crisis tearing apart their country.

After eight hours of discussions at the Foreign Ministry in Santo Domingo, the two sides agreed to resume negotiations on January 11, Dominican President Danilo Medina announced. It will be followed by a meeting of foreign ministers on January 12. “There has been significant progress,” said Mr. Medina, whose country is hosting the second meeting after a first on December 1 and 2 yielded what was similarly termed “significant advances.”

“There are six major issues that we are discussing. We cannot announce any of the advances we have had because they are part of a package. As long as agreements are not reached completely, we cannot make an announcement,” he said.

Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz expressed hope that an agreement would be “finalised” by January 12.