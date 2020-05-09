Venezuela charges two former U.S. soldiers with terrorism, conspiracy

Venezuela has charged two former U.S. soldiers with terrorism and conspiracy for allegedly taking part in a failed bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the Attorney General said on Friday.

Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military, which said it had thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday. Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association,” and could face 25-30 years in prison. Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the incident.

Mr. Saab said Venezuela had requested arrest warrants — as well as inclusion in the Interpol system — for the capture of former U.S. Army medic Jordan Goudreau, who allegedly organised and trained the mercenary force.

Trump rejects claims

Mr. Maduro has accused President Donald Trump of being behind the alleged invasion — and Mr. Saab said on Friday that the Venezuelans involved would be tried for “conspiracy with a foreign government.”

Mr. Trump has roundly rejected the accusation, telling Fox News on Friday: “If I wanted to go into Venezuela I wouldn't make a secret about it.”

The U.S. Army has confirmed they were former members of the Green Berets who were deployed to Iraq. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. government would “use every tool that we have available to try to get them back.”

On Friday, Mr. Saab said arrest warrants had also been requested for U.S.-based Venezuelans Juan Jose Rendon and Sergio Vergara.