Venezuela arrests Spain, U.S. and Czech nationals for 'destabilisation'

The announcement is likely to deepen the country’s already substantial tensions with Spain and the United States after Venezuela’s disputed presidential election

Published - September 15, 2024 05:55 am IST - CARACAS/MADRID

Reuters
This handout picture released by Venezuela´s Interior and Justice Ministry shows Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello giving a press conference on September 14, 2024 in Caracas. Three American citizens, two Spaniards and a Czech citizen have been detained in Venezuela on suspicion of plotting to destabilise the country through “violent actions,” the government said, adding that hundreds of weapons had been seized. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said that the five were held on suspicion of planning an attack on President Nicolas Maduro and his government. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two Spaniards, three U.S. citizens and a Czech have been arrested in Venezuela on suspicion of links to alleged plans to destabilise the South American country, a top Venezuela official said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The announcement is likely to deepen the country's already substantial tensions with Spain and the United States after Venezuela's disputed Presidential election in July.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello in a press conference said two Spaniards were allegedly linked to Spain's secret service and planning the assassination of a mayor.

Spanish media reported that Spain's government denied this claim.

Mr. Cabello also accused three U.S. citizens and a Czech of involvement in terrorist acts, including alleged plans to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and other officials.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"These groups seek to seize the country's wealth, and we as a government will respond firmly to any destabilisation attempt," Cabello said. He added that about 400 rifles originating in the United States had been seized.

A Spanish foreign ministry source told Reuters it was asking Venezuela for more information.

"The Spanish embassy has sent a verbal note to the Venezuelan government asking for access to the detained citizens in order to verify their identities and their nationality and in order to know what they are accused of exactly," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Spanish nationals were detained while taking photographs in the town of Puerto Ayacucho, Mr. Cabello said.

"These citizens have links - we know they will say no, that it is a lie - they have links with the center," Cabello said, referring to Spain's intelligence arm.

"Spain will decide what to do, if it is going to keep meddling in Venezuela's affairs."

Venezuela recalled its ambassador to Spain this week for consultations and summoned the Spanish ambassador to appear at the foreign ministry after a Spanish minister accused Maduro of running a "dictatorship," escalating diplomatic tensions following a disputed presidential election.

Venezuela was also angered by the decision of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet with Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who went into exile in Spain last week after being threatened with arrest by Maduro's regime.

Caracas also has had fresh tensions with the United States, which recognized opposition candidate Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner of the July 28 election.

