Vaccine doses allocated for nine African countries hardest hit by mpox

An initial 899,000 vaccine doses have been allocated for 9 countries across Africa that have been hit hard by the current mpox surge, the WHO and other health organisations said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years in August after a new variant of the virus, called clade Ib, spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

Global mpox infections: Symptoms, treatment, and status of outbreak | Explained

In September, after facing criticism on moving too slowly on vaccines, the World Health Organization cleared Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for mpox and said it was considering LC16, made by Japan's KM Biologics as a potential vaccine option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WHO also set up a scheme to help bring mpox vaccines, tests and treatments to the most vulnerable people in the world's poorest countries, similar to efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health agency said on Wednesday the newly allocated vaccines will go to the Central African Republic, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

The largest number of doses – 85% of the allocated vaccines – will go to the Democratic Republic of Congo as the most affected country, the WHO said.

The allocated vaccines are from European countries, the United States, Canada and Gavi, a public-private alliance that co-funds vaccine purchases for low-income countries.

According to the latest WHO figures, there have been more than 46,000 confirmed and suspected cases of mpox in Africa this year, and more than 1,000 deaths in the continent due to the viral illness. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.