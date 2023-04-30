Uzbekistan holds referendum on new Constitution that puts human rights at the forefront

April 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated April 29, 2023 11:07 pm IST - Tashkent

‘Not just your car, this Constitution is also yours’, reads a message on electronic screens at public buildings in Tashkent. It also asks the voters not to forget to cast their ballots on Sunday when Uzbekistan, the landlocked Central Asian country of 35 million, holds its third referendum since it became independent in 1991 following the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

In the referendum, the voters would be asked if they support rewriting the Constitution. The new draft, which would rewrite over 60% of the current charter, promises more freedoms, better social protection, gender equality, and abolition of death penality, among others.

“The new Constitution is defining Uzbekistan as a sovereign, democratic, rule of law, social and secular state. All changes are based on the idea that human rights and freedoms are paramount,” President Shaukat Mirziyoyev told an investment conference here on Thursday. He added that the new charter would better the investment and business environment of the country, which grew almost 6% last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Uzbekistan’s Constitutional Commission, it received more than 2,20,000 proposals from citizens during the drafting process. The amendments represent “a transformation of the new Uzbekistan”, said Jahongir Shirinov, Chairman of the Legislative Chamber Committee responsible for the constitutional reforms. “Where once the state came first, now the citizen comes first, a profound shift from our recent history,” he said in a statement jointly released by the Oliy Majlis parliament and the Constitutional Commission.

Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for a free vote which would be held in the presence of international observers. In Bukhara, the ancient city in south central Uzbekistan, a polling station has been set up in the State University. Election Commission officials told visiting journalists that the voting would take place in the presence of the representatives of all five recognised political parties in the country as well as international observers, media and civil society representatives. Bukhara city alone has 84 voting stations.

“The new constitution has been in the making for many months. A lot of preparation has gone into it, and a lot of public interaction was held to guage the needs of the people of Uzbekistan so that those are also reflected in the new draft. The new draft constitution expands the human rights and the freedom of citizens of Uzbekistan,” said Manish Prabhat, India’s Ambassador in Tashkent. “It seeks to make Uzbekistan a more social and welfare state where the social protection of the common citizen is enhanced. A lot of thought has been given to vulnerable families and people in need of education, medicare, etc. There’s greater decentralisation of power.”

However, critics say the Constitution would extend President Mirziyoyev’s rule by at least 14 more years. Mr. Mirziyoyev who came to power in 2016 after his predecessor Islam Karimov died while in office, is currently serving his second term (and the last under the current Constitution). If the new Constitution is adopted (which is almost certain as there is no evident campaign against the reforms), the presidential term would be extended to seven years with a two-consecutive term limit. Legal experts say Mr. Mirziyoyev, whose current term expires in 2026, can serve as President for two more seven-year terms, which could keep him in power until 2040.

But those who support reforms dismiss criticisms and demand discussions on the changes it promises.

“I am not sure about Presidential terms, but what we know is that the reforms promise more legal rights and social protection for Uzbek people. The country is fast changing. For me, that’s the most important thing,” said a student at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

The writer is in Uzbekistan at an invitation from the government

ADVERTISEMENT