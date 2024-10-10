GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uzbekistan accepts Afghan ambassador in win for Taliban government

The envoy named to Uzbekistan was Abdul Ghafar Bahr, who formerly served as a judicial official in southern Kandahar province and Kabul

Published - October 10, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Kabul

AFP
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

Uzbekistan has accepted an ambassador from Afghanistan's Taliban authorities, Kabul's foreign ministry said on Thursday (October 10, 2024), a rare diplomatic triumph for the internationally isolated government.

The ambassador to Tashkent is only the third to be accredited abroad since the Taliban seized power in 2021, joining a pair already recognised in China and the United Arab Emirates.

The envoy named to Uzbekistan was Abdul Ghafar Bahr, who formerly served as a judicial official in southern Kandahar province and Kabul.

Uzbekistan, which once backed anti-Taliban forces, is now betting on engagement

At a ceremony where his credentials were accepted the day before, "Bahr described the upgradation of bilateral relations as a pivotal phase, hoping for further progress", Taliban government foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote in a post on X on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said on the social media site the countries "share a common history and interests of prosperity that serve as an impetus for the development of cooperation ties in all areas".

On the same day, the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum signed a 10-year agreement with an Uzbek company valued at around $1 billion for the exploration and extraction of a natural gas block in northern Afghanistan.

Taliban govt harbours big dreams for Afghan rail

Since the Taliban ousted the Western-backed administration in 2021 and imposed an austere interpretation of Islamic law, no foreign country has yet officially recognised their government.

But three years into their rule they have been making diplomatic inroads.

They appeared for the first time at UN-brokered talks this summer, and have reached out to neighbouring nations to emphasise economic cooperation.

Published - October 10, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.