U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Russia to “de-escalate” on Ukraine and use “diplomacy”, reiterating his threat of “serious consequences” if Russia resorts to “aggression”. “We have deep concerns about Russia’s plans for renewed aggression against Ukraine,” Mr. Blinken told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during bilateral talks in Sweden. Mr. Lavrov warned Washington against “drawing Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States” and said Russia needed “long-term security guarantees” that would halt NATO's eastward expansion, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Use diplomacy: Blinken
AFP
Stockholm,
December 02, 2021 22:34 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Sri Lanka offers incentive for remittances as it struggles to contain severe foreign exchange crisis
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 10:35:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/use-diplomacy-blinken/article37813191.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story