International

U.S. will delay TikTok U.S. app store ban by one week

The U.S. Commerce Department on Saturday announced a one-week delay until September 27 in an order issued Friday that was set to require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove the TikTok app for download.

The order said in “light of recent positive developments” and at U.S. President Donald Trump's direction the order will be delayed until September 27 at 11:59 p.m.

A person briefed on the matter said the delay gives TikTok owner ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart time to finalize the deal to create a new company called TikTok Global to handle TikTok's U.S. operations.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2020 7:17:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-will-delay-tiktok-us-app-store-ban-by-one-week/article32652092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story