HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit"

April 17, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
This handout from the US Navy taken and released on April 16, 2023 shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducting routine operations in the South China Sea. - The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius had sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a “freedom of navigation” operation carried out days after China staged massive war games around the island. Photo: AFP/ US NAVY

This handout from the US Navy taken and released on April 16, 2023 shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducting routine operations in the South China Sea. - The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius had sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a “freedom of navigation” operation carried out days after China staged massive war games around the island. Photo: AFP/ US NAVY

The U.S. warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait on April 16, in what the U.S. Navy described on Monday as a "routine" transit, just days after China ended its latest war games around the island.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practiced precision strikes and blockading the island.

It staged the drills to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, viewing it as an interference in China's internal affairs and U.S. support for Taiwan's separate identity from China

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" through waters "where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

The ship's transit demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, it added.

The U.S. Navy sails warships through the strait around once a month, and also regularly conducts similar freedom of navigation missions in the disputed South China Sea.

Last week, the USS Milius sailed near one of the most important man-made and Chinese controlled islands in the South China Sea, Mischief Reef. Beijing denounced it as illegal.

China has continued its military activities around Taiwan since the drills ended, though on a reduced scale.

On Monday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said it had spotted 18 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels operating around Taiwan in the previous 24 hour period.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan's government rejects China's territorial claims, and says only the island's people can decide their future.

Related Topics

Taiwan / USA / China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.