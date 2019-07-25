International

US warship sails through Taiwan strait amid China tensions

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday the warship sailed northward through the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan says the U.S. Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so shortly following warnings from Beijing against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday the warship sailed northward through the Taiwan Strait. It said joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance task force was monitoring surrounding waters from start to finish and nothing “unusual” took place.

In this December 14, 2016 file photo, Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan signals for questions from a journalist at a routine press conference in Beijing, China. China says any change in U.S. policy favoring formal recognition of Taiwan will “seriously” damage peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and undermine relations between Beijing and Washington.

U.S. Navy, Coast Guard ships pass through strategic Taiwan Strait

 

Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said the “USS Antietam conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” Wednesday to Thursday “in accordance with international law.”

This March 6, 2016, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) sails in the South China Sea. Taiwan says the U.S. Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so shortly following warnings from Beijing against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.

This March 6, 2016, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, shows the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) sails in the South China Sea. Taiwan says the U.S. Navy is free to sail through its strait after an American warship did so shortly following warnings from Beijing against foreign interference in its relationship with the island.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

China on Wednesday warned that it could use force against anyone who intervenes in its efforts to reunify Taiwan, a democratically-governed island which China considers its territory.

