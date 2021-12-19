‘U.S. wars in West Asia based on flawed intel’

Newly obtained Pentagon documents show that the U.S. air wars in the West Asia have been marked by “deeply flawed intelligence” and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children, the New York Times reported Saturday.

It said the trove of confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undercuts the government’s portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs.

Pledges of transparency and accountability, it said, had regularly fallen short.

“Not a single record provided includes a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action,” the paper reported .

The investigation showed that the number of civilian deaths had been “drastically undercounted.”