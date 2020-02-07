U.S. warns Venezuela against harm to Guaido

The U.S. on Thursday warned Venezuela’s rulers of consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido is not allowed to return safely from a visit to Washington, where he enjoyed pledges of robust support.
In one sign that some saw as retaliation, authorities threw into jail six oil executives with joint U.S. and Venezuelan nationality, two months after allowing them to shift to house arrest.
Elliott Abrams, the U.S. envoy leading the drive to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, warned that the U.S. was “prepared” with unspecified actions if Mr. Guaido faces trouble.
“We hope that the regime makes the calculation, particularly after this trip, that the support for Guaido is strong and that the counter-reaction to any move against him would make it a mistake for the regime,” Mr. Abrams told reporters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.