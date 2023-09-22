U.S. warns against attacks on diplomatic missions

September 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The U.S. State Department has issued a caution against attacking foreign missions on its soil, in the wake of a spiralling diplomatic crisis between India and Canada relating to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s subsequent comments in parliament that agents of the government of India were linked to the killing.

In response to a query from The Hindu a State Department Spokesperson said, “Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense, and we take any threats against facilities or personnel extremely seriously.”

The comments come in the wake of numerous threats received by Indian diplomatic missions including from Sikhs for Justice, a U.S.-based group that is banned in India, to “Shutdown Indian Missions” on September 25.

The State Department comments are likely aimed at pre-empting violent attacks on Indian diplomatic missions in the U.S., of the sort that happened in March 2023, when alleged pro-Khalistan persons illegally entered the premises of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and attempted to vandalise property.