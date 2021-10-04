U.S. wants ‘frank’ trade talks with China

Trade chief Katherine Tai says China has not honoured its commitments under a 2020 agreement

The United States said it will soon have “frank conversations” with China on trade as Washington believes the Asian giant has not honoured its commitments under a 2020 agreement, but raising tensions between the economic powers is not the goal.

“China made commitments intended to benefit certain American industries, including agriculture, that we must enforce,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a speech on Monday.

However, the point of the negotiations in the coming days is “not to inflame trade tensions with China”, Ms. Tai said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

She also warned that President Joe Biden’s administration is “prepared to deploy all tools and explore the development of new ones” to “protect ourselves against the waves of damage inflicted over the years through unfair competition.”

Ms. Tai announced the launch of “a targeted tariff exclusion process” for exemptions from customs tariffs imposed on $370 billion worth of Chinese goods a year implemented under former President Donald Trump. The punitive tariffs, imposed in retaliation for Chinese trade practices deemed “unfair”, are criticised by many companies.

‘Tariffs to stay’

In August, influential U.S. business groups urged Mr. Biden to reduce the surcharges, pointing out that American industries faced “increased costs” as the tariffs are paid by importers. A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the tariffs “will remain in place” for the duration of the exemption procedure.

Mr. Biden, who took office in January, asked Ms. Tai to conduct a comprehensive review of U.S. trade strategy towards China and the tariffs initiated by Mr. Trump. “We continue to have serious concerns with China's state-centred and non-market trade practices” that were not addressed in the ‘Phase One’ agreement signed early last year to calm a trade war between the countries, Ms. Tai said.

“As we work to enforce the terms of Phase One, we will raise these broader policy concerns with Beijing.”

The deal signed by Mr. Trump and Ms. Tai's opposite number, Vice Premier Liu He, committed Beijing to adding an extra $200 billion in purchases of US exports, including energy, agricultural and manufactured products through 2021.

That is far from happening, trade analysts say.

The Biden administration official did not specify the extent of the shortfall, while indicating that Washington is unsatisfied. “There are some commitments that have not been met and we think the results overall of the agreement have been mixed," the official said, while stressing the U.S. objective “is not to escalate trade tension”.

Ms. Tai's speech highlighted the administration's strategy of teaming up with allied democracies in its competition with China.