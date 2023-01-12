ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. vows to defend space with Japan, deploy Marines

January 12, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Washington

A war simulation recently released by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, found that Beijing would hit Japanese bases, causing major damage, in an invasion of Taiwan but would most likely fail in its end goal.

AFP

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada as part of the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States said on Wednesday that attacks in space would invoke its defence treaty with Japan and announced the deployment of a more agile Marine unit on its ally’s soil as alarm grows over China.

Weeks after unveiling plans to ramp up security spending, Japan sent its Defence and Foreign Ministers to Washington where the two countries issued a statement vowing to “modernise the alliance in order to address the increasingly severe security environment.”

The talks come two days before a visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is touring Group of Seven nations to kick off Japan’s leadership year of the elite club and earlier on Wednesday in London also boosted defence ties with Britain.

Rapid advances

As China makes rapid advances in satellites, the United States and Japan warned in their statement that “attacks to, from or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the alliance” that could invoke Article Five of their mutual defence treaty, which considers an attack on one an attack on both.

The talks finalised a plan by the United States to send a so-called Marine Littoral Regiment, a more agile unit that can operate defences both by sea and air, to Okinawa, the southern Japanese island strategically close to Taiwan.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the unit would be in place by 2025 from a reorganization of an existing artillery regiment.

He reiterated the U.S. commitment to defend Japan including over islets, known as the Senkaku by Tokyo and the Diaoyu by Beijing, which are contested by China. Japan has been officially pacifist since its defeat in World War II but has increasingly shed past sensitivities as China exerts itself.

