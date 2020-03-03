U.S. Presidential Election 2020 | U.S. votes in crucial primaries after three ex-rivals back Joe Biden

Houston

03 March 2020 22:53 IST

Klobuchar, Buttigieg and O’Rourke endorse the former V-P

Americans vote on Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders.

The backing of Mr. Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign.

The Democratic establishment is desperate to unite around a moderate candidate who can triumph over frontrunner Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, and face President Trump in November.

The 77-year-old former Vice-President is consolidating support among moderates eager to blunt the advance of Mr. Sanders, who could take a potentially insurmountable lead in the all-important delegate count after Super Tuesday.

Mr. Biden has been riding high with key endorsements that built into a political crescendo on Monday.

He took the stage at a rally in Dallas, Texas joined by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told the crowd she was ending her campaign and endorsing Mr. Biden for president.

Mr. Biden later introduced Beto O’Rourke, who made a big splash early in the Democratic race but then fizzled out. Mr. O’Rourke remains popular in Texas, the state with the largest delegate haul on Tuesday after California.

“We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump (and) in Biden we have that man,” Mr. O’Rourke said.

Hours earlier Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, threw his support behind Biden a day after quitting the race himself.