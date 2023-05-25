U.S. visa policy “does not bother” Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

May 25, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The new policy of the U.S. government on denying visa to specific individuals who may undermine the upcoming poll in Bangladesh will not “bother” Dhaka, said the Deputy Foreign Minister of the country on Wednesday. Shahriar Alam’s response came soon after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that individuals from a range of important sections of the government will be denied U.S. visa if they are found to be indulging activities that may undermine the electoral process in Bangladesh.

In remarks quoted by Daily Star newspaper, Mr. Alam said that the Sheikh Hasina government is “committed” to holding transparent election and that the latest American measure “does not bother” the government of Bangladesh. The Deputy Minister said the Awami League government will give a more detailed response after studying the announcement. Earlier, in an unprecedented announcement, U.S. Secretary of State Mr. Blinken announced a new policy stating, “the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.”

The official announcement said, the policy will cover, “current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services” The U.S. Government informed the Government of Bangladesh about the announcement on May 3. The announcement has added to the diplomatic atmospherics over the upcoming election in Bangladesh that has been drawing attention from the western capitals. The U.S. ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas has been in news for repeatedly seeking “free and fair and transparent” election in Bangladesh.

“There is an unbelievable optimism and interest in looking at Bangladesh as an investment destination. US companies are definitely looking at Bangladesh as an investment destination,” said Ambassador Haas while maintaining that the US is not acting as a “mediator” to ensure electoral participation by the largest opposition party BNP in the upcoming poll. BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) has been demanding that the poll should be held under a caretaker government whereas Awami League has been insisting that there the government has no role to play in election as the process will be handled by the election commission. Mr Haas had become the first US diplomat to visit the Election Commission of Bangladesh last June when he met officials and demanded a credible election.

The US Embassy in Dhaka has issued a statement on Thursday clarifying Mr Blinken’s remarks and said, the policy will help the Sheikh Hasina government adding, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have committed to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh. This policy is designed to support these efforts and the Bangladesh people, so they may hold elections to choose their leaders.”