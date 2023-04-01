U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia

April 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Washington

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris remembered her maternal grandfather P. V. Gopalan, an Indian Foreign Service official, during her tour to Zambia and paid a visit to the Gopalan's family house in Lusaka.

“My visit to Zambia has a special significance for me, as many of you know, and for my family. As you know, I visited Zambia, Mr. President, as a young girl when my grandfather worked here,” Ms. Harris told reporters in Lusaka at a joint news conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms. Harris said her grandfather was a civil servant in India. “And in 1966, shortly after Zambia's independence, he came to Lusaka to serve as a director of relief measures and refugees. That was his title. He served as an advisor to Zambia's first President, Kenneth Kaunda. And he was an expert on refugee resettlement.”

“I remember my time here fondly. I was a child, so it is the memory of a child. But I remember being here and just how it felt, and the warmth and the excitement that was present. And, in fact, I was talking with my aunt recently, and she was reminding me of the relationships that she made when she was working at — then it was called Lusaka Central Hospital — when she was working there with the physicians there,” Ms. Harris said.

“So, from my family and from all of us, we extend our greetings and hello to everyone here,” she added. P. V. Gopalan was deputed to the government of Zambia as the Director of Relief Measures and Refugees in January 1966 by the Indian government.

