HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris visits Indian grandfather’s house in Zambia

“My visit to Zambia has a special significance for me, as many of you know, and for my family. As you know, I visited Zambia, Mr. President, as a young girl when my grandfather worked here,” Kamala Harris told reporters in Lusaka at a joint news conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

April 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Washington

PTI
Zambia’s Vice-President Mutale Nalumango leads a welcome reception for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, Zambia.

Zambia’s Vice-President Mutale Nalumango leads a welcome reception for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka, Zambia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris remembered her maternal grandfather P. V. Gopalan, an Indian Foreign Service official, during her tour to Zambia and paid a visit to the Gopalan's family house in Lusaka.

“My visit to Zambia has a special significance for me, as many of you know, and for my family. As you know, I visited Zambia, Mr. President, as a young girl when my grandfather worked here,” Ms. Harris told reporters in Lusaka at a joint news conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms. Harris said her grandfather was a civil servant in India. “And in 1966, shortly after Zambia's independence, he came to Lusaka to serve as a director of relief measures and refugees. That was his title. He served as an advisor to Zambia's first President, Kenneth Kaunda. And he was an expert on refugee resettlement.”

“I remember my time here fondly. I was a child, so it is the memory of a child. But I remember being here and just how it felt, and the warmth and the excitement that was present. And, in fact, I was talking with my aunt recently, and she was reminding me of the relationships that she made when she was working at — then it was called Lusaka Central Hospital — when she was working there with the physicians there,” Ms. Harris said.

“So, from my family and from all of us, we extend our greetings and hello to everyone here,” she added. P. V. Gopalan was deputed to the government of Zambia as the Director of Relief Measures and Refugees in January 1966 by the Indian government.

Related Topics

USA / international relations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.