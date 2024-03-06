GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. using Philippines as 'pawn' in South China Sea: China

March 06, 2024 03:53 am | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024.

Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China on Wednesday accused the United States of using the Philippines as a “pawn” in the South China Sea, as hostilities between the two Asian nations escalate over their territorial dispute in the region.

Manila summoned a Chinese representative on Tuesday after it said China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them during a resupply mission.

ALSO READ
Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea and 4 Filipino crew are injured

China said it “took control measures” against Philippine ships’ “illegal intrusion” into waters it claims, as well as accusing a Philippine ship of “intentionally” ramming a Chinese one.

“China urges the United States not to use the Philippines as a pawn to stir up trouble in the South China Sea,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters when asked about the United States’ condemnation of China’s actions as “provocative”.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that he sees Chinese actions in the South China Sea with “great alarm”, after recent confrontations described by a Filipino military commander as “the worst” in two years. “Once again, we will make our objections known and hope that we can continue to communicate to find a way so that such actions are no longer seen.”

