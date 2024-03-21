U.S. urges 'immediate' ceasefire at UN as Gaza war grinds on

The United States has circulated for the first time a draft UN resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as warnings grow of famine in besieged Gaza.
Washington had blocked previous Security Council texts using the word "immediate" but U.S. top diplomat Antony Blinken confirmed the shift in position on Wednesday.
Mr. Blinken, who is to meet five Arab foreign ministers in Egypt on Thursday, stressed any immediate truce must be linked to the release of hostages snatched by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack that set off the war.
The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continued overnight with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory saying at least 70 people had been killed, pushing the overall toll towards 32,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We were sleeping safely when we heard a big blast," Gaza resident Mahmud Abu Arar told AFP following an Israeli bombardment in the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday.
He said the blast was "like an earthquake" and he had pulled bodies from the rubble.
Gaza's biggest hospital has emerged as a major flashpoint after Israel accused Palestinian militants of hiding out there and launched a days-long raid, which it said on Thursday had killed more than 140 fighters.
Hamas said the ongoing attack on the vast Al-Shifa hospital complex, crowded with patients and people seeking refuge, was a crime.
But a senior Hamas official based in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, said Israel's response had been "largely negative" and called it "a step backwards".
The U.S. and Israel are also engaged in a diplomatic tug-of-war over the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the last part of the territory still largely untouched by Israeli ground troops.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled to the city to escape fighting elsewhere, but Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted a ground incursion is the only way to finally root out Hamas.
U.S. officials said they supported Netanyahu's goal but wanted Israel to try strategies short of a potentially catastrophic invasion of an area where around 1.5 million people are hemmed in by the Egyptian border.