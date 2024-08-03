U.S., U.K. urge their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The U.S. embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens on August 3 to leave Lebanon on "any ticket available", amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the embassy statement said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."

The U.K. government also urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement. “While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear -- leave now.”

Indian Embassy advisory

The Indian Embassy in Beirut had on August 1 strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon till further notice and leave the country amidst the growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Since October 8 last year, violence has flared across the border between Israeli troops and Hezbollah.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 30, Israel targeted Hezbollah’s top military commander Fouad Shukur in a strike in southern Beirut. Israel later confirmed that it had killed Shukur, who it said was behind the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths.

“In view of the recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice,” the Indian Embassy in Beirut said in an advisory posted on X.

“All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon,” it said.

“Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” the Indian Embassy in Beirut said in an advisory posted on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.