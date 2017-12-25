U.S. ‘tracks’ Santa’s path

As it has done every year since 1955, a Canadian and American defence agency tracked Santa’s path around the globe this Christmas as part of a fun tradition. A 3-D, interactive website at www.noradsanta.org shows Santa on his delivery route, allowing users to click and learn more about the various cities along the way.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania joined in the NORAD tradition on Sunday, answering children’s calls from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. About 1,500 volunteers answered calls and emails.