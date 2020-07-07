U.S. to withdraw visas for foreign students whose classes move online

Washington

07 July 2020 08:55 IST

The move by the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement comes amid the coronavirus crisis

The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

“Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement said in a statement.

Also read: The Hindu Explains | How will the U.S. visa ban impact India?

Advertising

Advertising

Students in such programmes “must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” it said.

F-1 students pursue academic coursework and M-1 students pursue “vocational coursework,” according to ICE.