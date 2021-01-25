‘U.S. to reinstate travel bans’

President Joe Biden will re-impose a COVID-19 travel ban on most non-U.S. citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said on Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

Mr. Biden will also on Monday extend the ban to travellers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the U.S., the official said.

Former President Donald Trump had announced an initial ban on January 31, 2020, which was extended to European countries on March 14.