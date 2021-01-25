International

‘U.S. to reinstate travel bans’

President Joe Biden will re-impose a COVID-19 travel ban on most non-U.S. citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said on Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

Mr. Biden will also on Monday extend the ban to travellers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the U.S., the official said.

Former President Donald Trump had announced an initial ban on January 31, 2020, which was extended to European countries on March 14.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2021 11:33:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-to-reinstate-travel-bans/article33661914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY