U.S. to impose tariffs on Brazil and Argentina

President Donald Trump on Monday accused Argentina and Brazil of hurting American farmers through currency manipulation and said he’ll slap tariffs on their steel and aluminum imports to retaliate.

Mr. Trump also called on America’s central bank to take action to prevent other countries from devaluing their currencies.

Both South American nations were among a group of U.S. allies that Mr. Trump had exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs in March 2018. The President’s threat to reverse that decision and impose the metals tariffs on Argentina and Brazil is another example of his mercurial approach to trade policy.