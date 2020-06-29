InternationalWashington 29 June 2020 02:40 IST
U.S. to extend Texas testing capabilities as long as state leaders want, says Pence
Updated: 29 June 2020 01:48 IST
Mr. Pence said the decision to transition from some federal testing sites was made “several weeks ago,” before the latest rise in COVID-19 cases
U.S. Vice President Pence on Sunday said the federal government would extend support for coronavirus testing in Texas as long as necessary amid a dangerous surge in new cases, after U.S. health officials had moved to curb some sites in various localities.
Mr. Pence said the decision to transition from some federal testing sites was made “several weeks ago,” before the latest rise in COVID-19 cases, telling reporters at a news conference in Dallas: “We'll be extending that every bit as long as Texas wants us to.”
