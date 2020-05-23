International

U.S. to exempt foreign athletes from coronavirus-related entry bans

Chad Wolf

Chad Wolf   | Photo Credit: AP

The United States will exempt some foreign athletes who compete in professional sporting events in the United States from entry bans imposed because of the novel coronavirus epidemic, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Friday.

“In todays environment, Americans need their sports. Its time to reopen the economy and its time we get our professional athletes back to work,” Mr. Wolf said in a statement issued by the department announcing he had signed an order for the exemption.

