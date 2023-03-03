HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. to announce new military aid package for Ukraine on March 3

White House spokesperson John Kirby did not put a price tag on the new aid package

March 03, 2023 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Washington.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. will announce a new military aid package to support Ukraine on Friday, according to the White House.

Aid for Ukraine is expected to be a major topic of discussion between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when the two leaders meet at the White House on Friday.

ALSO READ
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores U.S. economic support

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House spokesperson John Kirby did not put a price tag on the new aid package, saying more details would be released shortly.

The U.S. is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Mr. Kirby was asked if potential sanctions against China would be a topic for Mr. Biden and Mr. Scholz, and he responded: "I certainly would expect in the context of talking about what's going on in Ukraine that the issue of a third party support to Russia could come up."

Related Topics

World / USA / Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.