U.S. threatens new measures against Myanmar junta

Kuala Lumpur

15 December 2021 22:49 IST

Speaking during a visit to Malaysia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken conceded that the “situation has not improved”.

The United States is considering new measures to pressure the Myanmar junta to return to a “democratic trajectory”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, as alarm grows over an escalating crackdown on dissent.

“I think it is going to be very important to look at what additional steps and measures we can take,” he said.

“That is something that we are looking at,” he added, without saying what the measures might be.

Mr. Blinken also said the United States was looking “very actively” at whether the treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar might “constitute genocide”.