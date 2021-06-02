International

U.S. suspends tariffs on U.K., India, EU nations in digital tax dispute

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai | Photo Credit: Reuters
AFP Washington 02 June 2021 20:57 IST
Updated: 02 June 2021 21:15 IST

The decision will last for six months.

The U.S. government announced on Wednesday it is suspending for six months any punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations while it works to resolve a dispute over digital services taxes.

"The United States is focused on finding a multilateral solution to a range of key issues related to international taxation, including our concerns with digital services taxes," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

