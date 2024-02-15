ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, 10 injured in Super Bowl parade shooting

February 15, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - KANSAS CITY:

Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title, there was a shooting following the speeches that ended a victory parade

Reuters

An injured person is aided by first responders near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Shots were reportedly fired during the parade, according to police. | Photo Credit: AFP

One person was killed and at least 10 people were injured on Wednesday when gun shots were fired at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and celebration, according to multiple reports.

There was no official word from the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, which said that shots were fired and that “multiple people were struck.”

Three people were taken into custody, per the media report. Police said “more investigation” was underway.

The reported shooting occurred near a parking garage west of Union Station, where a large crowd had gathered as players and team personnel took the stage to celebrate with fans mostly clad in Chiefs red.

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show Chiefs fans running away from Union Station after the ceremony had ended.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the KC police department posted to X. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

The Chiefs were celebrating their 25-22 Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Las Vegas. It was the team’s second consecutive championship and third in five seasons. The Chiefs have appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls.

