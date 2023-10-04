ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. “strongly supports” media’s role in democracy: State Dept.

October 04, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - Washington DC

The U.S. Government has discussed with the Indian Government and others , “the importance of respecting the human rights of journalists” , including the freedom of expression

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

Reacting to the news of arrests of journalists and personnel associated with NewsClick, the U.S. State Department reiterated its support for the media. Responding to a question on the arrests as well as the report (from the New York Times) that alleged NewsClick was part of a Chinese influence operation, Principle Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the State Department could not comment on the “veracity of the claims” that NewsClick had ties to the Chinese Government.

The U.S. Government has discussed with the Indian Government and others , “the importance of respecting the human rights of journalists” , including the freedom of expression.

“The US government strongly supports the robust role of the media globally, including social media, in a vibrant and free democracy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US