U.S. stopped from seizing tanker: Iran

Tehran

03 November 2021 21:57 IST

This comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports

Iran said on Wednesday it had thwarted an attempt by the U.S. Navy to seize a tanker in the Sea of Oman carrying its oil, state television reported. It gave no details of the date of the incident or the country where the vessel is registered.

The report comes amid faltering efforts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers that would see a lifting of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports. “The United States stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker which it directed towards an unknown destination,” it said.

“The naval arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards then captured the tanker with air support,” it said, without specifying which vessel it was referring to.

“U.S. forces again tried to block the passage of the tanker using a warship and several helicopters but again failed. “The tanker is now in Iranian waters.”