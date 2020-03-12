International

US stock futures tumble as Trump’s virus response disappoints

President Donald Trump listens in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March, 9, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump listens in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March, 9, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus outbreak   | Photo Credit: AP

S&P 500 futures fell as much as 4.7% to 2,610 points, near the daily downlimit of 2,601 points.

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Thursday and were close to hitting their daily down limit after President Donald Trump's speech outlining the administration's response to the coronavirus epidemic disappointed investors.

S&P 500 futures fell as much as 4.7% to 2,610 points, near the daily downlimit of 2,601 points.

“The market is not applauding the president's address,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark.

“Investors were expecting perhaps a more detailed outline of targeted stimulus and I think, according to the futures market at least, it left investors wanting. We could have this going through all the night, but the knee-jerk reaction showed a market that could have a difficult opening if we don't pare some of those early futures losses.”

Trump said the United States will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. The restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom. He also outlined steps to help small businesses and workers affected by the virus.

The travel ban spooked markets, deepening worries about the economic slowdown.

The collapse in futures in Asian trade portends a further drop in the main U.S. stock indexes on Thursday, after their already deep falls on Wednesday that saw the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 8:31:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-stock-futures-tumble-as-trumps-virus-response-disappoints/article31046534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY