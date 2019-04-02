US, South Korea defence chiefs meet on denuclearization

Washington:

US Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan met South Korean Minister of National Defence Jeong Kyeong-doo here over the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, said the Pentagon.

During their meeting on Monday, Mr. Shanahan and Mr. Jeong focused on the on-going diplomatic efforts to achieve a complete denuclearization of and peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement released by the Pentagon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two defence chiefs vowed to remain “an unwavering combined readiness posture,” said the statement.

They also pledged to enhance coordination and cooperation in various areas including information sharing on issues regarding North Korea, it added.

Mr. Jeong’s visit came one month after the second summit between top North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi that ended without an agreement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is scheduled to visit Washington next week, said on Monday that Pyongyang and Washington have shown their determination to continue the dialogue by managing situations stably so as not to increase tensions as seen in the past.

Mr. Moon vowed to make efforts to help resume denuclearization negotiations between North Korea and the US.

The Korean Peninsula’s peace process would become a journey, taken jointly by the two Koreas and the US that would not be easy, he said.

Earlier last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press conference that no one should expect the Korean Peninsula issue to be resolved in just one day, and the key is to take into account the legitimate concerns of all parties in a balanced way and consolidate mutual trust and gradually gather consensus.