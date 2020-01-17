U.S. South Asian Organisations plan weekend of CAA protests

Several South Asian grassroots organizations are organizing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in districts across the U.S. with significant Indian-origin populations. The protests are scheduled for January 18 and 19, a long weekend in the United States to mark the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The protesters are asking their lawmakers to pressure India to repeal the CAA, Thenmozhi Soundararajan, a director at diaspora organization Equality Labs, told The Hindu. It is also a means to bring attention to the diversity of views in the Indian diaspora in the U.S., specifically the views of those who support a secular view of India and other South Asian countries. The majority of the diaspora, as per Ms Soundararajan, stands for a secular vision of their South Asian homelands.

“Outside of our advocacy with our congressional leaders we are also firmly holding accountable the vocal minority that has been pushing Hindu nationalist agendas from the US,” Ms Soundararajan said.

Protests are expected to take place in Seattle (Washington), Fremont and Los Angeles (California), Decatur (Georgia), Jersey City (New Jersey), Boston (Massachusetts), Detroit (Michigan).