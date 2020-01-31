‘U.S. soldiers injured in Iran strike up to 64’

The number of U.S. troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon.

U.S. President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing U.S. soldiers on January 8.

The soldiers have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that 50 soldiers were injured in the Iranian strike on the Ain al-Asad base. The latest total is an increase of 14 on those numbers.