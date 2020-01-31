‘U.S. soldiers injured in Iran strike up to 64’

The number of U.S. troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon.
U.S. President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing U.S. soldiers on January 8.
The soldiers have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The Pentagon said on Wednesday that 50 soldiers were injured in the Iranian strike on the Ain al-Asad base. The latest total is an increase of 14 on those numbers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.