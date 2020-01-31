International

‘U.S. soldiers injured in Iran strike up to 64’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump  

more-in

U.S. President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing U.S. soldiers on January 8.

The number of U.S. troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon.

U.S. President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on a base housing U.S. soldiers on January 8.

The soldiers have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that 50 soldiers were injured in the Iranian strike on the Ain al-Asad base. The latest total is an increase of 14 on those numbers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Iraq
Iran
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 9:32:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-soldiers-injured-in-iran-strike-up-to-64/article30705419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY