U.S. soldier who deserted to North Korea dead

A U.S. soldier who deserted to North Korea more than half a century ago, but who was eventually allowed to leave the secretive state, has died in Japan aged 77.

One of the Cold War’s strangest dramas began in 1965 when Charles Robert Jenkins, then a 24-year-old army sergeant, disappeared one January night while on patrol near the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.

At an emotional court martial in Japan in 2004, Mr. Jenkins said he deserted to avoid hazardous duty in South Korea and escape combat in Vietnam.

He said he had planned to go to Russia and turn himself in, and had not expected North Korea to keep him. He taught English to soldiers and portrayed an evil U.S. spy in a propaganda film. Later, he met and married Hitomi Soga, a Japanese woman 20 years his junior who had been kidnapped by North Korea to help train spies.

Ms. Soga was allowed to return to Japan in 2002 and Mr. Jenkins followed with their two North Korean-born daughters in 2004.