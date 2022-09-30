U.S. slaps sanctions on Russia over annexation of swath of Ukraine

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called ‘referendums’ in occupied areas of Ukraine

Reuters WASHINGTON:
September 30, 2022 22:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States on Friday imposed sweeping Russia-related sanctions on hundreds of people and companies, including members of Russia’s legislature, military and central bank, in response to Moscow’s declaration that it had annexed a swath of Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on 14 people in Russia's military-industrial complex, two leaders of the country's central bank, family members of top officials and 278 members of Russia's legislature "for enabling Russia's sham referenda and attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory."

The Treasury also issued guidance warning of heightened sanctions risk to those outside Russia should they provide political or economic support to Moscow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States acted after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two, declaring Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine.

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called ’referendums’ in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Among those targeted with sanctions by the United States on Friday was Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and 278 members of Russia's legislature.

The U.S State Department also imposed visa restrictions on more than 900 people, including members of the Russian and Belarusian military and “Russia’s proxies for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.”

In a related move, the U.S. Commerce Department is adding 57 entities to its U.S. export blacklist. The agency will also make clear that U.S. restrictions on exports to Russia can apply to entities in other countries that support Russia’s and Belarus’ military and industrial sectors by shipping prohibited technologies and other items prohibited by the United States and the 37 countries with similar restrictions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
USA
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app