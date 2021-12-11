U.S. slaps sanctions on North Korean and Chinese entities

Officials say SenseTime’s program was designed to be used against Uighurs.

Washington

11 December 2021 23:57 IST

The action was timed to coincide with Human Rights Day

The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions on Friday on senior officials and entities in eight countries, including a Chinese firm specialising in facial recognition technology and a giant cartoon studio in North Korea.

Timed for International Human Rights Day and supported in part by Britain and Canada, the sanctions took aim at officials accused of abetting the crackdown on anti-coup protestors in Myanmar, the oppression of Muslim Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang region and political violence in Bangladesh under the guise of a war on drugs.

“Our actions today send a message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse the power of the state to inflict suffering and repression,” the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Advertising

Advertising

It said China’s artificial intelligence company SenseTime, and two ethnic Uighur political leaders in Xinjiang, Shohrat Zakir and Erken Tuniyaz, took part in the sweeping oppression of Uighurs.

The Treasury accused Pyongyang’s government-run animation firm, SEK Studio, and companies and individuals related to it, of exploiting North Korean workers to earn much-needed foreign currency and avoid sanctions on the country.