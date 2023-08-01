ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. slaps sanctions on ISIS, al-Qaeda supporters in Maldives

August 01, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Washington

Among those named in the sanctions are 18 ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) facilitators and two al-Qaeda operatives, along with 29 associated companies

PTI

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the aim of these designations is to deter and disrupt financial and other forms of support for terrorist activities within the Maldives. File | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies for providing financial support to operations of ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups in the Maldives.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that the aim of these designations is to deter and disrupt financial and other forms of support for terrorist activities within the Maldives.

Among those named in the sanctions are 18 ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) facilitators and two al-Qaeda operatives, along with 29 associated companies.

The targeted individuals and entities have been linked to Mohamad Ameen, a key ISIS-K recruiter who was previously designated by the United States in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the designated individuals have been involved in planning and executing attacks against journalists and local authorities.

“The United States is steadfast in its commitment to counter the threats posed by these terrorist support networks, both locally and internationally, and to ensure they are deprived of funding and resources for carrying out attacks,” Mr. Miller said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US