U.S. slaps sanctions against Indian national and others for human rights abuses and violations on behalf of North Korea

December 10, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Washington

The U.S. has slapped sanctions on two individuals, including an Indian national and seven entities for providing material support to, acting on behalf of, or being owned by North Korea’s government-run animation studio, which utilised its workers to provide low-cost labour.

The U.S. took this action on December 9 on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day and on the eve of International Human Rights Day as part of its actions to promote accountability for corruption and human rights abuse around the world.

According to the State Department, the U.S. imposed sanctions on two individuals and seven entities for providing material support to, acting on behalf of, or being owned by the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) government-run animation studio, SEK Studio.

The targets are: Kim Myong Chol, based in France; Everlasting Empire Limited, based in Hong Kong; Tian Fang (Hong Kong) Holding Limited, based in Hong Kong; Fujian Nan’an Import and Export Company, based in China; Limited Liability Company Kinoatis, based in the Russian Federation; and Funsaga Pte Limited, based in Singapore; Deepak Subhash Jadhav based in India; Yancheng Three Line One Point Animation Co, Limited, based in China; Quanzhou Yiyangjin Import and Export Trade Co, Limited, based in China.

Jadhav is an India-based director of Funsaga Pte Limited and has entered a contract with SEK to produce an animation project while providing payments to Quanzhou Yiyangjin Import and Export Trade Co., Limited and Yancheng Three Line One Point Animation Co, Limited, said the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

A SEK official indicated that Jadhav sent over $15,000 to Quanzhou Yiyangjin Import and Export Trade Co, Limited and Funsaga Pte Limited sent more than $50,000 to SEK, with part of the funds being transferred to Tian Fang (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited. Kinoatis LLC has sent over $1,00,000 to Fujian Nanan Import and Export Corporation, which acted as an affiliate for SEK, to pay for an animation project.

Jadhav, Funsaga Pte Limited, and Kinoatis LLC are being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, SEK, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

Kim Myong Chol is a Paris-based representative of SEK and has facilitated payment transactions for SEK in 2022, including the collection of unpaid payments on contracts between European companies and SEK.

Everlasting Empire Limited, Tian Fang (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited, Yancheng Three Line One Point Animation Co, Limited., Quanzhou Yiyangjin Import and Export Trade Co, Limited., and Fujian Nanan Import and Export Corporation have facilitated financial transactions on behalf of SEK.

"The SEK Studio which was previously designated on December 10, 2021 pursuant to EO 13722, has been subcontracted by foreign companies to provide low-cost labour and has utilised its animation workers that are located in the DRRK and the PRC to fulfill these contracts. SEK has also evaded sanctions targeting the DPRK government using front companies," the Treasury said.

“Corrupt actors and human rights abusers both rely on deficiencies in the international financial system to perpetrate their activities,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson.