US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours, says Johns Hopkins

Medical workers bring in a patient at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center which has seen an upsurge of patients on April 02, 2020 in Borough Park section of Brooklyn in New York City. Hospitals in New York City, which has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus, are facing shortages of beds, ventilators and protective equipment for medical staff.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.

Coronavirus
