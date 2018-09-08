International

U.S. sends Iran messages “every day” to begin negotiations: Rouhani

In this July 4, 2018 file photo, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.

In this July 4, 2018 file photo, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.

The United States constantly sends messages to Iran to begin negotiations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in a speech broadcast on state television.

Tensions ramped up between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month.

Mr. Trump has said he would meet Iran's leaders.

“From one side they try to pressure the people of Iran, on another side they send us messages every day through various methods that we should come and negotiate together,” Mr. Rouhani said.

