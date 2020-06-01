International

U.S. sends Brazil 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for use against coronavirus

Bolsonaro, who has forged personal ties with Trump, said recently he kept a box of the drug in case his 93-year-old mother needed it.

The United States has supplied Brazil with two million doses of hydroxychloroquine for use against the coronavirus, the two governments said on Sunday, despite medical warnings about risks associated with the anti-malaria drug.

The White House released a joint announcement on the drug, whose use has been touted both by U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, just days after the World Health Organization suspended testing it in COVID-19 patients because of safety concerns.

Trump himself said in mid-May that he was on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning about its use for the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro, a right-wing leader who has forged personal ties with Trump, said recently he kept a box of the drug in case his 93-year-old mother needed it.

“The American and Brazilian people stand in solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus, the statement said. We are announcing the United States Government has delivered two million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the people of Brazil. HCQ will be used as a prophylactic to help defend Brazils nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected, it said.

The two countries will also conduct a joint research effort that will include randomized controlled clinical trials, the statement said, adding that the United States would soon send 1,000 ventilators to Brazil.

Brazil reported a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its Health Ministry said, and the death toll surpassed that of France and now ranks only below the United States, Britain and Italy.

Demand for the decades-old hydroxychloroquine has surged as Trump repeatedly promoted its use against the coronavirus despite a lack of scientific evidence.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 6:36:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-sends-brazil-2-million-doses-of-hydroxychloroquine-for-use-against-coronavirus/article31719368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY