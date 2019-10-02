U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders hospitalised for heart procedure, halts campaigning

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has halted campaigning for president after being hospitalized on Tuesday with chest pains that required doctors to insert two stents after finding a blockage in one artery, his campaign said on Wednesday.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” senior campaign advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

“He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Mr. Sanders, the oldest candidate among the 19 contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, was scheduled to hold a town hall in Las Vegas and appear at a gun safety forum on Wednesday.

Aides did not offer any guidance on how long Sanders might be off the campaign trail. The first nominating contest is not until Februaru 3 in Iowa, but Mr. Sanders is one of the 12 candidates scheduled to participate in the fourth Democratic debate in Ohio on October 15.

The U.S. senator from Vermont has been among the top contenders in the crowded field seeking the 2020 nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

The U.S. senator had been running in second place in the Democratic race behind front-runner Joe Biden until the last month, when a surge by fellow progressive and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren moved her ahead of Mr. Sanders in many polls.

The campaign halt comes the day after Mr. Sanders reported a big $25.3 million fundraising haul for the third quarter, putting him in the early lead in the closely watched campaign money race.

“Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon,” Democratic 2020 rival Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California, said on Twitter.