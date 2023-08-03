HamberMenu
U.S. Senate office buildings locked down over reports of shooter

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

August 03, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Washington

AP
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, August 2, 2023 afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.” However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.

Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

